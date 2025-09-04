An explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat: there was a hit on the territory of an enterprise

$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 10924 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
08:13 AM • 12688 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
08:05 AM • 12047 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27744 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 37108 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39887 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37299 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68797 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27721 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 274281 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 267141 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 264580 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 257753 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 21933 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 10522 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 11208 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 4, 05:20 AM • 27744 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 30806 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 68797 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 2488 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 10511 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 6504 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 14250 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 16390 views
An explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat: there was a hit on the territory of an enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises; information regarding casualties is being clarified.

An explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat: there was a hit on the territory of an enterprise

Explosions occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit a company's territory. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

Initially, Bryzhynskyi reported that explosions were recorded within the city amid a ballistic threat.

Later, it became known about an enemy missile hit.

A missile hit a company's territory in the city. Information on casualties is being clarified.

- summarized the head of the Chernihiv CMA.

Additionally

An air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Ukrainian cities.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Chernihiv