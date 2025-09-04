An explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat: there was a hit on the territory of an enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises; information regarding casualties is being clarified.
Explosions occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit a company's territory. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
Details
Initially, Bryzhynskyi reported that explosions were recorded within the city amid a ballistic threat.
Later, it became known about an enemy missile hit.
A missile hit a company's territory in the city. Information on casualties is being clarified.
Additionally
An air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Ukrainian cities.