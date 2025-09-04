An explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat: there was a hit on the territory of an enterprise

Explosions occurred in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. A missile hit a company's territory. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

Initially, Bryzhynskyi reported that explosions were recorded within the city amid a ballistic threat.

Later, it became known about an enemy missile hit.

A missile hit a company's territory in the city. Information on casualties is being clarified. - summarized the head of the Chernihiv CMA.

Additionally

An air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed targets heading towards Ukrainian cities.