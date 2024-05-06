An explosion occurred in a bank in Chernihiv in the morning: what is known

An explosion occurred early this morning in a bank in Chernihiv, causing a fire. The building was damaged, but there were no casualties. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Chernihiv region in Telegram.

Details

At around 4 a.m. today, police received a report of an explosion in a bank in the center of Chernihiv. The explosion started a fire and damaged the building. No one was injured.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, police investigative teams, explosives experts, the leadership of the Chernihiv Oblast Police and the Chernihiv District Police Department are currently working at the scene.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property by explosion).