An explosion in Zaporizhzhia district - RMA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported an explosion in Zaporizhzhia district amid air alert in the region, UNN reports.

Details

According to Suspilne, "sounds of an explosion were heard in Zaporizhzhia.

"An explosion in Zaporizhzhia district near the village of Natalivka. Stay in shelters," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missile use in the eastern and central regions.