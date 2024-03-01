An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

An X-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region today, the East Air Command reported and the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Command Serhiy Lysak confirmed, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the Vostok Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the Vostok Air Command reported on Facebook.

"Enemy missile. An air target was destroyed by our defenders over the Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you for the protection of the Vostok military industrial complex!" Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, an enemy missile, presumably an X-59, was reported fired in the direction of the Kirokograd region.