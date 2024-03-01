An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 5676 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 17789 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24157 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215022 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247877 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153660 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371312 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 17790 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 169720 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159952 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 152205 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14761 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15808 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19719 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 23024 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44961 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25690 views

Today, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an X-59 guided missile over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Kryvyi Rih district

An X-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipro region today, the East Air Command reported and the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Command Serhiy Lysak confirmed, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the Vostok Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the Vostok Air Command reported on Facebook.

"Enemy missile. An air target was destroyed by our defenders over the Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you for the protection of the Vostok military industrial complex!" Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Earlier, an enemy missile, presumably an X-59, was reported fired in the direction of the Kirokograd region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-59
Telegram
Facebook
Kryvyi Rih
Kropyvnytskyi
