Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
03:12 PM • 3720 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
June 22, 07:59 AM • 25565 views
<p>The training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit by an enemy strike: there are dead and wounded</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

A training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit by a missile strike, resulting in dead and wounded servicemen.

Thanks to security measures, numerous casualties were avoided, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

<p>The training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit by an enemy strike: there are dead and wounded</p>

According to official reports, numerous personnel casualties were avoided - this was achieved through well-practiced security measures. At the same time, according to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are dead and wounded as a result of the occupiers' strike, UNN reports.

Details

Today, June 22, the enemy launched a missile strike on the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where exercises with servicemen were being conducted. Thanks to timely implemented security measures upon receiving an air raid signal, numerous personnel casualties were avoided. However, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

- informs the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that all necessary qualified assistance is promptly provided to all victims in medical institutions.

We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen servicemen.

- reports the channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is separately stated that a special commission has been established in the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to thoroughly investigate all circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies are also working at the scene. At the same time, additional security measures are being taken to preserve the lives and health of servicemen in case of repeated missile and air strikes by the aggressor state.

Update

As of 17:27, 3 dead and 11 wounded are known.

Reminder

On March 1, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; there are dead and wounded. The Command is conducting an investigation and urges not to disseminate unverified information.

As a result of a missile strike on a training ground in Poltava region on June 4, 16 servicemen were wounded.

Russian invaders launched another strike on one of the training units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was deployed in Poltava region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
