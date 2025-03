An enemy missile was defused in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy missile in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The falling debris caused several fires, but there were no casualties, said RMA head Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Ukrainian defenders canceled an enemy missile - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the falling debris caused several fires.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported activity of enemy tactical aircraft and the threat of air strikes in the southeast of the country, urging residents of Dnipro to take cover.