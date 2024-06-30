An enemy attack on Vilnyansk: 7 people killed and 31 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Volnyansk. Unfortunately, 7 people, including 2 children, died as a result of an enemy strike on the city. Another 31 people, including 8 children, were injured. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy attack on the city of Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia region.
Search and rescue operations have been completed. Rescuers, police officers, medics, paramedics and members of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society were working at the scene.
Recall
Today, the terrorist country struck the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. In addition, an infrastructure facility was damaged.
