The number of injured due to shelling of Vilniansk increased to 23 people, 7 people were killed, including 2 children - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54575 views

In Vilnyansk, 7 residents died as a result of Russian shelling, including 2 children, and 23 people were injured.

The number of injured due to shelling of Vilniansk increased to 23 people, 7 people were killed, including 2 children - SES

As a result of the hostile shelling of Vilniansk, the number of injured increased to 23 people, including 8 children. Unfortunately, 7 people died, including 2 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Vilniansk. As of 21.20, the number of people injured in the hostile attack increased to 23, including 8 children. 7 people died, including 2 children.

- State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Add

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Vilnyansk is a small town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The settlement has been suffering from constant Russian shelling for more than 2 years.

russia is killing our people and destroying our cities.
The enemy must be held accountable for all the horrors he has committed!
russia is a terrorist country

- Ivan Fedorov said .

Recall

Today, russian terrorists attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded.

Seven killed, including children, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region: Zelensky urges West not to delay help29.06.24, 20:43 • 75621 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
