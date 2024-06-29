The number of injured due to shelling of Vilniansk increased to 23 people, 7 people were killed, including 2 children - SES

As a result of the hostile shelling of Vilniansk, the number of injured increased to 23 people, including 8 children. Unfortunately, 7 people died, including 2 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Vilnyansk is a small town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The settlement has been suffering from constant Russian shelling for more than 2 years.

russia is killing our people and destroying our cities.

The enemy must be held accountable for all the horrors he has committed!

russia is a terrorist country - Ivan Fedorov said .

Today, russian terrorists attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded.

