Seven killed, including children, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region: Zelensky urges West not to delay help

Seven people, including two children, died as a result of the enemy shelling of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region. But the number of victims may increase. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Seven people, including two children, were killed by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia region. My condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. As of now, we know about eleven wounded - three of them are children. All services are on the ground and will help as much as possible. Unfortunately, the number of casualties may still increase - the President wrote.

According to the Head of State, there are ways to overcome the daily Russian terror that Ukrainian cities and communities suffer from. To do this, he said, it is necessary to destroy Russian terrorists and launchers where they exist, as well as to increase the number of modern air defense systems in Ukraine.

I am grateful to all the partners who are helping. And the decisions we need must be accelerated. Any delay in decisions in this war means loss of human lives, - Zelensky emphasized.

during the day, Russian troops attacked the town of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhya district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. There are dead and wounded.