An emotional video of Prince Frederick, who died at the age of 22 due to a rare disease, has been published
Kyiv • UNN
Prince Frederick de Nassau died on March 1 at the age of 22 after a long battle with a rare mitochondrial disease associated with PolG genes.
Prince Frederick of Luxembourg died at the age of 22 due to a rare genetic disease. Shortly after the death of Prince Frederick, a video was published on Instagram that touched the hearts of fans of Robert of Luxembourg's son and Julie de Nassau.
UNN reports with a reference to La Libre Belgique and t-online.
Prince Frederick of Luxembourg died on March 1 at the age of 22 after a long battle with a rare mitochondrial disease associated with the PolG genes.
Frederick de Nassau suffered from this syndrome from birth. In 2016, when Frederick was only 14 years old, he was diagnosed with the so-called PolG mutation.
Shortly after his death, a video of Prince Frederick was published on Instagram. Fans, as well as his sister Charlotte, were touched.
The short video shows Prince Frederick playing tennis, swimming in the sea and strolling on the beach. Soon he is in the hospital, connected to tubes.
When you are a child, you have all these dreams, all these desires, all these things you want to do
Over time, he lost more and more strength and was often ill.
I'm not sure I understood all the implications of PolG when I was diagnosed. It's pretty subtle; the world is slowly getting smaller and smaller
What is PolG and what exactly causes this disease?
In an effort to raise awareness of the disease he suffers from, the cousin of Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg founded an association called the PolG Foundation.
For the first time in the world, childhood blindness was cured with the help of gene therapy in London21.02.25, 11:02 • 22718 views
The website of the association founded by Prince Frederick de Nassau states that the disease is "a genetic mitochondrial disorder that deprives the body's cells of energy, causing dysfunction and progressive failure of several organs." In practice, mutations in the PolG genes prevent efficient DNA replication in mitochondria, leading to the appearance of symptoms.
The brain, nerves, liver, intestines and muscles can be affected, for example, swallowing may be difficult, and patients may gradually lose their sight or ability to speak. They also often suffer from epilepsy and liver failure.
This can be compared to a faulty battery that never fully charges, is in a constant state of depletion and eventually loses its power
According to the Foundation, about 300 million people worldwide suffer from this mitochondrial disease.
Actor Gene Hackman and his wife died of natural causes a week apart08.03.25, 14:20 • 25281 view