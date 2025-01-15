Electrical substation caught fire on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv

An electrical substation caught fire in the center of Kyiv on Khreshchatyk Street, KCSA reported on Wednesday on social media, UNN reports.

"An electrical substation at 15 Khreshchatyk Street caught fire," the statement reads.

It is stated that the relevant services are working on site.

DTEK's team is reportedly expected to arrive to get access to extinguish the fire.

Due to the massive attack of the Russian Federation, preventive electricity restrictions have been imposed in Ukraine