Electrical substation caught fire on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
An electrical substation caught fire in the center of Kyiv at 15 Khreshchatyk Street. Relevant services are working at the scene and are waiting for DTEK's crew to get access to extinguish the fire.
An electrical substation caught fire in the center of Kyiv on Khreshchatyk Street, KCSA reported on Wednesday on social media, UNN reports.
Details
"An electrical substation at 15 Khreshchatyk Street caught fire," the statement reads.
It is stated that the relevant services are working on site.
DTEK's team is reportedly expected to arrive to get access to extinguish the fire.
