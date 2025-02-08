An attempt to smuggle an ancient Turkish saber from Ukraine to Romania

Ukrainian border guards at the Krasnoyilsk checkpoint found an ancient Turkish saber in a car. A foreigner tried to take it out of Ukraine. This was reported by the Chernivtsi border guard detachment, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a Romanian citizen born in 1994 was returning home through the Krasnoyilsk checkpoint in his own car.

"During the border control, the foreigner stated that he was not carrying anything. However, during the inspection of the vehicle, border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment together with customs officials found an ancient Turkish saber in the luggage compartment of the car, which may be of cultural and historical value," the border guards said in a statement.

The saber was seized from the man, and the customs officers drew up a report.

Recall

During the border and customs control at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint in Lviv region, law enforcement officers found an ancient icon in the personal belongings of a Ukrainian woman.

Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known