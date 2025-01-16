An attempt is underway to liquidate the Russian so-called “bridgehead” on the banks of the Oskil River - the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center

An attempt is underway to eliminate the Russian so-called "bridgehead" on the banks of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. This is not a bridgehead in the classical sense, but a certain number of enemy troops who managed to cross the river and are now hiding in the plantations. The defense forces are trying to catch them and fully regain control of the riverbank. The spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, Viktor Tregubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The occupiers' attempts to force Oskil continue constantly, but it is a waterborne assault. Our reports indicate 1 to 3 watercraft damage per day," Tregubov said.

He noted that these are usually small boats used by the occupiers to cross to the other side.

"Now there is an attempt to eliminate their bridgehead on the shore, but it is not a bridgehead in the classical sense - it is rather a large number of people who are hiding in the plantations and settlements, that is, these are not equipped positions, but a certain number of enemy who managed to cross the river and are now hiding in the plantations, trying to somehow coordinate their actions," Tregubov said.

He said that the Defense Forces are trying to catch Russians there.

"On the other hand, Ukrainian troops are trying to catch them there and fully regain control over the river's coast so that we no longer have to worry about a group infiltrating or hiding somewhere," Tregubov said.

Addendum

On January 14, Tregubov denied the Russians' "great breakthrough" for Oskil.

"We had to explain to people that it was not a breakthrough, but a partial infiltration of certain units, which our forces eventually eliminated," Tregubov said during the telethon.

On January 6, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat Russians tried to destroy the crossing from the left bank to the right bank of the Oskil River, which complicated the delivery of humanitarian supplies and evacuation measures.

