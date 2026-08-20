An attack on an oil refinery in Tatarstan and other facilities has been recorded in the Russian Federation

An attack on the oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, as well as on other oil and energy facilities, is being reported in Russia, monitoring resources reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"Nizhnekamsk, the moment of impact on the oil refinery," the Exilenova+ Telegram channel says in a comment below the video.

"Also tonight, the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and the 500 kV Taman substation were attacked," Exilenova+ notes.

Regarding the occupied territories, Exilenova+ writes that "Crimea is experiencing a complete blackout."

To be continued...