In Russia's Ufa, a unit at an oil refinery caught fire after a drone attack

A fire has been reported at an oil refinery in Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia, following a drone attack, Russian authorities told Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

A unit at an oil refinery in Ufa is on fire following a UAV attack, the head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said. The unit at the unnamed refinery was undergoing repairs and will be restored within several days, Khabirov said.

"There is also a small fire at one of our oil refineries. The extent of the damage is currently being determined, but preliminary information indicates that a unit undergoing repairs was hit. As always, any impact damages pipes; the losses are minor. I think all of this will be restored within several days," Khabirov told Russian media.

The Ufa refinery is being finished off. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are working successfully - Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on social media.

The enterprises of "Bashneft" have been hit by UAVs repeatedly.



