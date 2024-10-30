An apartment in a residential building burns down in Kyiv as a result of a fall of a “shahed”: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyansky district as a result of a Russian drone attack. Five people were injured, all of whom received medical care on the spot.
On the night of October 30, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv with drones. An explosion was heard in the Solomyansky district and fires were reported. The victims are being provided with assistance. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.
Details
According to Klitschko, at first it was reported that the fire was in non-residential premises. However, later it was reported that an apartment was on fire.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and one victim was treated on the spot by doctors. Three more cases of seeking medical attention are known.
In the Solomyansky district, at one of the addresses where emergency services were called, there were three more calls for medical assistance in a residential building. All were treated on the spot. In total, there are currently five victims,
AddendumAddendum
Kyiv and Kyiv region are on air alert due to the threat of UAVs. Air defense systems are in operation, and people are urged to take shelter.