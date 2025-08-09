An anti-corruption expert group for the PlayCity agency was selected in "Diia"

The Ministry of Digital Transformation summarized the results of the survey in "Diia" regarding public activists who will form an anti-corruption expert group at the state agency for regulating the gambling industry PlayCity. This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry emphasized that this was the first case of forming a supervisory body using the application. More than 57 thousand Ukrainians took part in the voting, and 9 experts were selected from 21 candidates.

The group will include:

Anastasia Shevchenko — "Anti-Corruption Axe" (13.45%)

Mykhailo Aksyonov — "Anti-Corruption Axe" (11.63%)

Hanna Bashniak — "Office of Effective Regulation" (10.44%)

Svitlana Slipchenko — "D7 FOUNDATION" (9.88%)

Oleksiy Dorohan — "Office of Effective Regulation" (9.28%)

Oleksandr Noinets — "Anti-Corruption Axe" (8.18%)

Dmytro Shatrovskyi — "Center for Public Control" (7.53%)

Taras Kotov — "Center for Public Control" (7.01%)

Vasyl Chyzhmar — "Center for Public Control" (6.55%)

The listed anti-corruption group will not be part of PlayCity, but will control the transparency of decision-making and represent public interests during the reform of the gambling business.

The main task of PlayCity, which the state declares, is to bring the gambling business out of the shadows. Every year, the budget loses 10 billion hryvnias due to illegal activities of casinos and lotteries - the message says.

