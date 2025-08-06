Bloggers promoted online casinos through Stories: PlayCity and Meta blocked seven Instagram accounts

The State Agency PlayCity and Meta blocked 7 Instagram accounts that advertised casinos. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

PlayCity and Meta blocked 7 Instagram accounts for casino advertising. Bloggers systematically promoted online casinos through Stories - publishing videos with winnings and leaving active links to websites. This is a violation of the law, for which accounts were blocked together with Meta - the message says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that advertising gambling in Ukraine is only allowed under strict rules:

advertising is possible only on an exhaustive list of advertising platforms, including during night-time TV broadcasts, on websites and in applications of gambling organizers, in specialized publications for an adult audience, etc.;

content must be marked as 21+;

only legal licensed brands can be advertised;

it is forbidden to show minors, military personnel, volunteers, medics, bonuses, calls to play, promises of easy money, hidden advertising of brands and famous people, except for athletes;

at least 15% of the message must contain a warning about gambling addiction.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.

The Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which will be responsible for implementing state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, which was liquidated by the Verkhovna Rada in December last year.

After monitoring popular Telegram channels, the State Agency PlayCity found that "Truha Ukraine" systematically advertised gambling in violation of the law. The result is a fine of UAH 4.8 million for the channel owner.