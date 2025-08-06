$41.680.11
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10111 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 13876 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12155 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23643 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56781 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39668 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41074 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41438 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76143 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36147 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
+24°
3.6m/s
71%
751mm
Bloggers promoted online casinos through Stories: PlayCity and Meta blocked seven Instagram accounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The state agency PlayCity and Meta company blocked seven Instagram accounts that advertised casinos. Bloggers systematically promoted online casinos through Stories, publishing videos with winnings and links to websites.

The State Agency PlayCity and Meta blocked 7 Instagram accounts that advertised casinos. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

PlayCity and Meta blocked 7 Instagram accounts for casino advertising. Bloggers systematically promoted online casinos through Stories - publishing videos with winnings and leaving active links to websites. This is a violation of the law, for which accounts were blocked together with Meta 

- the message says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that advertising gambling in Ukraine is only allowed under strict rules:

  • advertising is possible only on an exhaustive list of advertising platforms, including during night-time TV broadcasts, on websites and in applications of gambling organizers, in specialized publications for an adult audience, etc.;
    • content must be marked as 21+;
      • only legal licensed brands can be advertised;
        • it is forbidden to show minors, military personnel, volunteers, medics, bonuses, calls to play, promises of easy money, hidden advertising of brands and famous people, except for athletes;
          • at least 15% of the message must contain a warning about gambling addiction.

            Recall

            The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.

            The Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which will be responsible for implementing state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, which was liquidated by the Verkhovna Rada in December last year.

            After monitoring popular Telegram channels, the State Agency PlayCity found that "Truha Ukraine" systematically advertised gambling in violation of the law. The result is a fine of UAH 4.8 million for the channel owner.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyTechnologies
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine