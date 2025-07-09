$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
An alternative bill on changes to the 2025 budget has been submitted to the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

An alternative bill on changes to the 2025 Budget has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It is 99.9% identical to the government version, which has already been approved by the committee.

An alternative bill on changes to the 2025 budget has been submitted to the Rada

An alternative bill to the 2025 Budget amendments has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

The head of the Budget Committee and the head of the Coalition submitted an alternative bill to the 2025 Budget amendments. This is despite the fact that the government version had already been approved by the committee as a basis.

- the report says.

The People's Deputy noted that, in essence, the bill is 99.9% the same, except for two technical amendments.

Why is this being done? Because when the Prime Minister is dismissed, the Government resigns and ceases its powers.

- added Zheleznyak.

He also noted that all government bills (which have not passed the first reading) are also withdrawn. Including this bill on Budget amendments.

An extraordinary session of the Rada to change the government may not take place earlier than July 15 - People's Deputy

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
