An extraordinary session of the Rada to change the government may not take place earlier than July 15 - People's Deputy

An extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada to change the government will not take place before July 15. Deputies submitted a bill on amendments to the law on martial law to ensure the possibility of government changes and clearly define the procedure for their implementation. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

I do not confirm as of now that it will happen earlier than July 15. No one has announced the date earlier - just asked just in case. But I wrote that the plan is to do it as soon as possible. The case with the врученням підозри NABU to the Deputy Prime Minister accelerated this process - the message says.

The MP is convinced that before that it is necessary to amend Article 10 of the Law on Martial Law and remove the Government from the list there.

He noted that deputies from different factions submitted a bill on this. He also noted that the process of dismissal / appointment of the Government is very poorly defined.

What norms do they want to return:

1. The proposal to the President on the Prime Minister is signed by members of the coalition of parliamentary factions.

2. Motivational letters and a program of activities are added to the submission for the appointment of the Prime Minister and ministers.

3. A candidate for the position of Prime Minister or Minister, at the proposal of one or more factions, meets with them.

4. Members of the Cabinet of Ministers (except for the Ministry of Defense, etc.) are nominated by the Prime Minister in accordance with the proposals submitted by the coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada.

5. The submission on the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers is accompanied by reports: on the implementation of the Government's program, on the implementation of the budget, and on the implementation of national programs.

6. The Prime Minister's resignation takes place after receiving the opinion of the Committee on Budget Issues and the proposals of the Accounting Chamber.

7. The President is given 15 days to submit the candidacy of the Prime Minister after receiving proposals from the coalition.

8. When appointing members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the right to ask questions to each of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers is granted.

9. At the request of at least two factions (groups), voting may be carried out in respect of individual members of the Cabinet of Ministers - separately for them, and not as a package for all.

10. The Verkhovna Rada may consider extraordinary reports of the Prosecutor General, the SBI, the State Property Fund and the AMCU.

11. Recognition of work as unsatisfactory for 2 consecutive years is the basis for considering the issue of expressing no confidence.

12. The provision on the impossibility of terminating the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers during martial law is excluded.

