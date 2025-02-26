An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses

On February 26, an employee of the Kherson RMA was involved in a fatal accident. The police provided details and are looking for witnesses. This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, UNN reports.

Today, around 6 p.m., a traffic accident occurred in Posad Pokrovsky, killing a 50-year-old man, - the statement said.

Details

According to preliminary information, the driver of a Renault Megan, who is the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, hit a cyclist who was crossing the roadway from a secondary road and leaving the M-14 Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk highway. As a result of the accident, the driver of the two-wheeler sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Investigators from the regional police headquarters are working at the scene of the accident. The car was seized and taken to the impound lot.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., violation of traffic safety rules that led to the victim's death. For the purpose of a comprehensive and impartial investigation, the police ask witnesses to the accident to call (095) 346-32-51 or 102. Anonymity is guaranteed.

