An accident involving a Kherson RMA employee: law enforcement officers are looking for witnesses
Kyiv • UNN
On the M-14 highway near Posad-Pokrovsky, a Renault Megan hit a cyclist who had left a secondary road. The 50-year-old cyclist died on the spot, and police are looking for witnesses to the incident.
On February 26, an employee of the Kherson RMA was involved in a fatal accident. The police provided details and are looking for witnesses. This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, UNN reports.
Today, around 6 p.m., a traffic accident occurred in Posad Pokrovsky, killing a 50-year-old man,
Details
According to preliminary information, the driver of a Renault Megan, who is the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, hit a cyclist who was crossing the roadway from a secondary road and leaving the M-14 Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk highway. As a result of the accident, the driver of the two-wheeler sustained injuries incompatible with life.
Investigators from the regional police headquarters are working at the scene of the accident. The car was seized and taken to the impound lot.
A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., violation of traffic safety rules that led to the victim's death. For the purpose of a comprehensive and impartial investigation, the police ask witnesses to the accident to call (095) 346-32-51 or 102. Anonymity is guaranteed.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , an accident involving an employee of the regional military administration occurred in Kherson region , killing a person. Law enforcement officers are investigating, and the authorities are awaiting official conclusions.