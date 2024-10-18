An 18-year-old schoolboy, a resident of Omsk, is detained in Russia on suspicion of “high treason”
Kyiv • UNN
The FSB arrested an 11th grader in Omsk for administering “Ukrainian telegram channels”. The search revealed evidence of money transfers to the accounts of Ukrainian defenders.
A student of the 11th grade at a school in Omsk was detained by Russian security forces on suspicion of treason - the investigation believes the boy to be an administrator of “Ukrainian telegram channels.
Written by UNN with reference to Mediazona.
An 11th-grade student at a school in Omsk, Russia, was arrested by the FSB in a case of “high treason.” The 18-year-old boy is accused of involvement in “pro-Ukrainian telegram channels.
According to the prosecution of the aggressor country, the detained resident of Omsk administered “Ukrainian telegram channels that promoted the activities of terrorist organizations” and “called for the commission of violent acts” against the so-called “patriotic citizens” of Russia.
They also found “facts of transferring funds” to the bank accounts of the defenders of Ukraine, which was revealed during the search.
Regional media published a video of a young man's detention: the young man was riding a bicycle, and suddenly several FSB officers threw him onto the sidewalk.
“Who are you?” - the schoolboy shouts, but the security forces twist his arms behind his back.
