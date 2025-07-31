Amusement ride broke down in Saudi Arabia, 23 people injured

As a result of a malfunction of an amusement ride in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia, 23 people were injured, three of them seriously, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Video of the incident shows the ride, with "360 degrees" written on it, swinging back and forth before the bracket with the rotating wheel, which carried passengers, broke off the ride's frame.

This reportedly happened on Wednesday at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Eyewitnesses said they saw passengers get injured, although they were belted in during the fall.

The injured received first aid at the scene before being taken to the hospital, reports say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the ride has been cordoned off.