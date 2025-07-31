$41.770.02
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Amusement ride broke down in Saudi Arabia, 23 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In Saudi Arabia, a bracket with a rotating wheel broke off from the "360 Degrees" amusement ride. 23 people were injured, three sustained serious injuries.

As a result of a malfunction of an amusement ride in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia, 23 people were injured, three of them seriously, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Video of the incident shows the ride, with "360 degrees" written on it, swinging back and forth before the bracket with the rotating wheel, which carried passengers, broke off the ride's frame.

This reportedly happened on Wednesday at Green Mountain Park in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

Eyewitnesses said they saw passengers get injured, although they were belted in during the fall. 

The injured received first aid at the scene before being taken to the hospital, reports say.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the ride has been cordoned off.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Fox News
Saudi Arabia