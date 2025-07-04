$41.720.09
Among those released from captivity are medics - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 1067 views

Ukraine conducted the eighth stage of prisoner exchange under the Istanbul agreements, returning military personnel, civilians, critically ill, and wounded, including medics. Among those released are defenders of Mariupol, many of whom had been in captivity for over three years.

Among those released from captivity are medics - HUR

Among the released Ukrainian military personnel today, July 4, there are also medics. This was already the 8th stage of the prisoner exchange, and the work continues. This was stated by GUR representative Andriy Yusov on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Despite a difficult night for the entire country, the day also brings light. Today, another stage of the large exchange under Istanbul took place, this is already the eighth stage. It took place with the direct participation of the head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Lieutenant General Budanov, and was successful. Young people, seriously ill and seriously wounded, as well as privates, sergeants, but also officers, there are civilians, it can be said that among the released there are also medics, in particular

- said Yusov.

He noted that this is an important stage, the work continues, the negotiating group is working hard.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, Territorial Defense, Airborne Assault Forces, Naval Forces, defenders of various directions, including released defenders of Mariupol, and this is very important. Most of those released had been in captivity for more than three years. So this is great news

- added Yusov.

According to him, superfluous information, unverified information, and evaluative judgments affect exchanges.

Therefore, very often we do not fully disclose information, even when it would seem that everything has already happened. And today you see the information, but we do not name the exact figure until all stages of the large exchange have taken place

- emphasized the GUR representative.

Recall

Ukraine conducted another exchange after the agreements in Istanbul and returned Ukrainian defenders, including those from Mariupol, and civilians, most of whom had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
Mariupol
