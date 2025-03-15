Among the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is "loss of trust" - Erdogan's advisor
Kyiv • UNN
According to Erdogan's advisor, the main problem is the loss of trust between the parties.
An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on foreign policy, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, stated that one of the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia is the "loss of trust" between the two sides, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.
Details
Turkey has played a key role as a mediator in negotiations and maintains good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, despite its military support for Ukraine, the publication notes. It hosted negotiations in 2022 and has offered to do so again if needed.
In a conversation with a Turkish television station, Kılıç said: "The main problem is the loss of trust. No one trusts anyone."
He cryptically mentioned a group of politicians who are no longer in power who, he said, disrupted the first talks in Istanbul in February 2022, noting that the conditions under which Ukraine can now negotiate have changed.
Kılıç said that "in 2022, the negotiations aimed to limit Ukraine's territorial losses to Russia to about 3%, but now that figure is about 25%," the publication writes.
