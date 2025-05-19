The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has decided to recognize "the activities of the international non-governmental organization Amnesty International Limited (AI) as undesirable on the territory of Russia." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "Media".

Details

According to the wording of the supervisory authority of the aggressor country, "the London headquarters of AI is the center for the preparation of global Russophobic projects." Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, Amnesty International Limited activists "are doing everything possible to increase military confrontation in the region. – the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation says.

Officials of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office also accuse Amnesty International of supporting "extremist organizations and financing the activities of foreign agents."

Reference

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organization that unites more than 10 million people in more than 150 countries and territories in the fight for their rights. AI positions itself as independent of any political ideology, economic interests or religion.

