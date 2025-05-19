Amnesty International banned in Russia: details

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13597 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70705 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27723 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29213 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26877 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20306 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48278 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34284 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73610 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72532 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20045 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 39959 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30141 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 38777 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 18418 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 70705 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48278 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225276 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438125 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362880 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19174 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97655 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184815 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87406 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88480 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Amnesty International banned in Russia: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation accused Amnesty International of preparing "Russophobic projects" and supporting "extremist organizations". AI unites more than 10 million people in 150 countries.

Amnesty International banned in Russia: details

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has decided to recognize "the activities of the international non-governmental organization Amnesty International Limited (AI) as undesirable on the territory of Russia." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "Media".

Details

According to the wording of the supervisory authority of the aggressor country, "the London headquarters of AI is the center for the preparation of global Russophobic projects." Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, Amnesty International Limited activists "are doing everything possible to increase military confrontation in the region.

 – the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation says.

Officials of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office also accuse Amnesty International of supporting "extremist organizations and financing the activities of foreign agents."

Reference

Amnesty International is a non-governmental organization that unites more than 10 million people in more than 150 countries and territories in the fight for their rights. AI positions itself as independent of any political ideology, economic interests or religion.

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia29.04.25, 21:34 • 4622 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
Brent
$64.83
Bitcoin
$102,921.90
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,245.06
Ethereum
$2,409.70