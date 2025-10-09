Ammonia pipeline "Tolyatti - Odesa" damaged in Donetsk region: is white smoke a threat to life?

In Donetsk region, the linear section of the Tolyatti-Odesa main ammonia pipeline between Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka of the Illinivka community was damaged, there is no threat to people's lives. This was reported by the Donetsk OVA, according to UNN.

The transportation of ammonia through this section has been stopped since 2014. White smoke is observed - this may indicate a leak of residual ammonia, which will continue until the excess pressure drops; this may take several days. The most important thing: there is no threat to people's lives. - the message says.

Details

According to the OVA, it is impossible to inspect the shelling site, as it is temporarily occupied territory.

The wind is south-easterly, up to 5 m/s; the cloud spreads in the direction of Druzhkivka, a smell is possible. There is no reason for an excessive reaction. In case of a noticeable smell, it is enough to close the windows and limit staying outdoors - this is a preventive step. Official services will inform about changes. - summarized the OVA.

