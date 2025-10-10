Amid water supply disruptions after the Russian attack, pump rooms across Kyiv were connected to generators: details

In Kyiv, against the backdrop of water supply problems due to the night massive attack by the Russian Federation, pump rooms in all districts were connected to generators, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, providing addresses, UNN writes.

Details

"80 capital pump room complexes have already been connected to generators. Pump rooms within walking distance operate in all microdistricts of Kyiv," the report says.

As stated, a total of 154 pump room complexes can be connected to generators. "Currently, 80 are already operating from backup power sources. Four more are completing connection. Other pump rooms operate in normal mode from the centralized power grid," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

The city, as reported, "has used all opportunities to strengthen the energy reserve": 136 generators are located at heat sources; 51 mobile boiler houses are ready to provide heat to hospitals or other critically important institutions. "Today there was no need to use boiler houses. Currently, heat supply to social institutions is carried out in normal mode," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, noted that in the morning after the massive attack by the Russian Federation, more than 5,800 residential buildings (apartment buildings, private houses) were without electricity. "Also, the private sector, especially on the left bank, is without electricity. Here, too, there is a difficult situation with water supply. On the right bank, electricity and water are widely absent in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. In other districts, there are separate pockets of outages. We are recording a decrease in pressure in water supply networks almost everywhere," Tkachenko noted on social networks.

