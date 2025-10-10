$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3852 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1614 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4806 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10672 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13894 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23308 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43970 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35055 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41509 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42104 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
The New York Times

Amid water supply disruptions after the Russian attack, pump rooms across Kyiv were connected to generators: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

As a result of Russia's massive night attack, 80 capital pump rooms have already been connected to generators. In total, 154 pump rooms have the possibility of connecting to backup power sources.

Amid water supply disruptions after the Russian attack, pump rooms across Kyiv were connected to generators: details

In Kyiv, against the backdrop of water supply problems due to the night massive attack by the Russian Federation, pump rooms in all districts were connected to generators, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, providing addresses, UNN writes.

Details

"80 capital pump room complexes have already been connected to generators. Pump rooms within walking distance operate in all microdistricts of Kyiv," the report says.

As stated, a total of 154 pump room complexes can be connected to generators. "Currently, 80 are already operating from backup power sources. Four more are completing connection. Other pump rooms operate in normal mode from the centralized power grid," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

The city, as reported, "has used all opportunities to strengthen the energy reserve": 136 generators are located at heat sources; 51 mobile boiler houses are ready to provide heat to hospitals or other critically important institutions. "Today there was no need to use boiler houses. Currently, heat supply to social institutions is carried out in normal mode," the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Addition

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, noted that in the morning after the massive attack by the Russian Federation, more than 5,800 residential buildings (apartment buildings, private houses) were without electricity. "Also, the private sector, especially on the left bank, is without electricity. Here, too, there is a difficult situation with water supply. On the right bank, electricity and water are widely absent in the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. In other districts, there are separate pockets of outages. We are recording a decrease in pressure in water supply networks almost everywhere," Tkachenko noted on social networks.

Water supply in Kyiv is promised to be restored within a few hours - Svyrydenko10.10.25, 10:27 • 1486 views

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Electricity
Kyiv