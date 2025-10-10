Water supply in Kyiv is promised to be restored within a few hours - Svyrydenko

In the capital, work continues to restore water and energy supply after a massive attack by the Russian Federation. According to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, critical infrastructure has already been connected, and full restoration of water supply is expected within a few hours, UNN writes.

Details

In Kyiv, we expect full restoration of water supply within a few hours. As for energy supply, critical infrastructure has already been powered, and further work is ongoing. In a few hours, the Ministry will provide an update on the situation. - said the Prime Minister during the question hour to the government.

Recall

On the night of October 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 450 drones and more than 30 missiles, which were aimed at energy. The strikes caused blackouts in at least 9 regions and Kyiv, left more than 20 injured and claimed the life of a child.