Amid warming temperatures, ice drift has begun on rivers in western Ukraine: video

In the Zakarpattia region, in western Ukraine, ice drift has begun on rivers due to warming temperatures, the State Emergency Service in the region warned, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 26, in the Zakarpattia region, due to an increase in air temperature to 5-9°C, the ice cover on rivers began to break up, ice drift, the formation of ice jams in some places, rapid increases in water levels within the main channel, without water overflowing onto the floodplain," the State Emergency Service reported.

The Uzhhorod City Council also warned of possible ice drift on rivers and a rapid increase in water levels. They urged, against the backdrop of warming temperatures, "which leads to rapid melting of snow and ice," to "be careful when visiting the city's water bodies (rivers, lakes, canals), in particular, not to go out on the ice, limit walks along the riverbed to avoid accidents and injuries."

The clearing of rivers from ice cover, as noted by the State Emergency Service the day before, will continue for the next two days.

Meanwhile, videos of ice drift on the Borzhava River are being published online.

