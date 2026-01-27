It's getting warmer in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 27

On Tuesday, January 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in the eastern, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, with temperatures ranging from 3-8° below zero. In the rest of the territory, light wet snow and rain are expected, with ice in the central, most northern, and southern regions.

The temperature will be 0-5° below zero, in the west of the country from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia and the south of Odesa region 1-6° above zero, in Crimea up to 12°). On the roads, except for the south, there will be black ice. The wind will be south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the eastern regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -3°...-1°.

