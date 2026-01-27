It's getting warmer in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 27

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
January 26, 05:23 PM • 11988 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 28467 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 22373 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 28618 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 26151 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 41234 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26075 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51710 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22979 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42400 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
91%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete stepsJanuary 26, 08:49 PM • 5642 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 7738 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 5750 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 6540 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine12:45 AM • 7792 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 13754 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 28468 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 41234 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 51710 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 44530 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 8320 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 12907 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 14110 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17524 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36575 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

It's getting warmer in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On January 27, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with no precipitation in the east, and temperatures of 3-8° below zero. In the rest of the territory, there will be wet snow and rain, black ice, and temperatures of 0-5° below zero.

It's getting warmer in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on January 27

On Tuesday, January 27, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in the eastern, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, with temperatures ranging from 3-8° below zero. In the rest of the territory, light wet snow and rain are expected, with ice in the central, most northern, and southern regions.

The temperature will be 0-5° below zero, in the west of the country from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia and the south of Odesa region 1-6° above zero, in Crimea up to 12°). On the roads, except for the south, there will be black ice. The wind will be south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, in the eastern regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -3°...-1°.

The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 202625.01.26, 10:49 • 17303 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine