American skier Lindsey Vonn discharged from hospital after severe fall at Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

American skier Lindsey Vonn has been discharged from an Italian hospital after a severe fall that resulted in a fractured tibia. The 41-year-old athlete underwent her fourth surgery and is preparing for a long recovery.

American skier Lindsey Vonn discharged from hospital after severe fall at Olympics

American skier Lindsey Vonn has been discharged from an Italian hospital a week after a severe fall that effectively derailed her Olympic comeback. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters. 

Details

The athlete was treated at Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso and has already left for the airport to return to the United States.

Vonn, 41, a 2010 Olympic champion and one of the most successful alpine skiers in World Cup history, has undergone her fourth surgery. According to her, the intervention was successful, but a long recovery and another operation in the United States are still ahead. She noted that she feels better after several difficult days but admits that the path to a full return will not be easy and will be stretched over time. 

The athlete hoped to become the oldest Olympic medalist in the history of alpine skiing. This season, she won two World Cup downhill stages and finished on the podium three more times.

During the competition, Vonn fell just 13 seconds after the start and suffered a complex fracture of the tibia. According to orthopedists, recovery from such an injury can take eight to eleven months before an athlete returns to competition.

Experts also cite the example of Italian Federica Brignone, who won gold in the super-G just ten months after multiple leg fractures and an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Vonn congratulated her on the victory, calling it an incredible comeback.

Despite the injury, Vonn emphasized that her love for skiing has not disappeared and she believes that she can still rise to the top again. 

It will be recalled that Lindsey Vonn suffered a fracture of her left leg during a downhill competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

Sports
Italy
United States