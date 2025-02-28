America will be committed to NATO, but the Alliance must be strengthened - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has declared the US commitment to the Alliance, but insists on strengthening the European part of NATO. The president demands equal contributions from all members and an increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP.
The United States will be committed to NATO, but the Alliance must be strengthened, particularly its European part. Contributions should be at least equal. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
I am very loyal to Poland, I think that Poland has really stepped up its contribution, more than it should pay to NATO. The Baltic countries also have a hard time in this neighborhood. We will be committed to NATO, but NATO has to become stronger and the European part of NATO has to become stronger so that there are equal contributions. They should be at least equal. Why the US should pay more than Europe
Trump said that NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defense. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump discussed the "critical need for a lasting settlement on Ukraine".