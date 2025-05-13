$41.540.01
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Menu
Publications

Actual

Amendments to the Budget Code for the minerals deal with the US passed the main committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee approved amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the USA. Ukraine's contribution is estimated at UAH 3 billion over 5 years.

Amendments to the Budget Code for the minerals deal with the US passed the main committee of the Verkhovna Rada

Bill No. 13256 on amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was approved as a basis by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, the main one for this draft law, said the head of the committee, MP Roksolana Pidlasa on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The Budget Committee recommended adopting as a basis the amendments to the Budget Code for the implementation of the "Mineral" Agreement (No. 13256). Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provision on filling the American-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction

- wrote Pidlasa.

According to her, Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the entry into force of the agreement from:

  • royalties for the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, gas condensate and everything specified in Annex A to the agreement) from new licenses;
    • issuance of new special permits for the use of subsoil;
      • implementation of the state share of production under new production sharing agreements.

        These funds, according to her, will be credited to a special fund of the state budget and, by decision of the chief administrator (presumably the Ministry of Economy), will be transferred to the Reconstruction Fund.

        "The order of figures for contributions from Ukraine is about UAH 3 billion in 5 years (at least, if the agreement had been signed in 2019, this is the amount that would have been received by the Fund as Ukraine's contribution by now)", - said Pidlasa.

        As MP Oleksiy Goncharenko noted on Telegram, the changes to the Budget Code regarding the agreement on minerals are "the main issue today that the Rada plans to consider."

        "Please note that the decision is only in principle. Accordingly, today the Rada will approve the bill in the first reading and, given the Rada's schedule, the final vote is possible only in early June," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted on Telegram regarding the committee's decision.

        Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known07.05.25, 21:29 • 125944 views

        Supplement

        Ukraine earlier signed an agreement with the United States to establish an investment fund for reconstruction, which is called the mineral agreement.

        Later it was ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyPolitics
        Oleksiy Goncharenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        United States
        Yaroslav Zheleznyak
        Ukraine
