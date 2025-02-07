Amazon invests $100 billion in cloud technologies and artificial intelligence

The American corporation Amazon is preparing for large-scale investments in the development of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, allocating more than $100 billion in these areas. This was reported by the company's CEO Andy Jassy, according to UNN.

Details

During the last quarter, the company spent more than $26 billion to expand its facilities and implement the latest technologies. This high rate of investment is expected to continue in the future, allowing Amazon to strengthen its position in the field of artificial intelligence and computing infrastructure.

The company's financial performance demonstrates significant growth: net profit almost doubled to $20 billion at year-end. The strong fourth quarter results are attributed to strong demand during the holiday season, when sales traditionally increase.

However, experts note that the outlook for the next quarter looks less optimistic. Growth is expected to slow down due to possible changes in consumer spending and macroeconomic factors that could affect the company's financial results in the near future.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Amazon plans to invest 8 billion pounds in data centers in the UK over 5 years. The company expects this to create thousands of jobs and contribute 14 billion pounds to the British economy annually.

