“Always where they are needed most": Zelensky shares footage of rescuers' work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service for their courage and saving lives, congratulating them on their professional holiday, UNN reports.

Today is the professional holiday of all rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The people who are among the first to arrive at the sites of shelling. They risk their lives to help others. Our rescuers are always there when they are needed most. Thank you for your courage! Thank you for saving the lives of our people! - Zelensky wrote on social media.

He also showed a video of the work of Ukrainian rescuers.

Ukraine celebrates Rescuer's Day and Adoption Day, World Patient Safety Day. What else can be celebrated on September 17