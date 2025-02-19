Aluminum, “shadow fleet”, banks: FT gets details of the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The newly agreed package of EU sanctions against Russia targets the country's aluminum industry and tightens restrictions on oil exports, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

"EU capitals have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, as Brussels vows to increase pressure on Moscow and support Kyiv despite US-led talks to end the war in Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

The bloc's 16th package of sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale war reportedly "targets the country's aluminum industry and tightens restrictions on oil exports.

The sanctions are said to target 13 more banks, 73 more so-called "shadow fleet" tankers used by Moscow to export crude oil, and include a "phased" ban on EU countries buying certain types of Russian aluminum products, according to people briefed on the document.

The package, which people say was approved by ambassadors from all 27 EU countries on Wednesday morning, also targets more individuals and companies believed to be helping Russia wage war against Ukraine.

