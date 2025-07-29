Already 22 injured from the Russian attack on Kamianske, 10 of them medics

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kamianske increased to 22, including 10 medical workers, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

22 people were injured due to the night attack on Kamianske. Among them, 10 are medical workers: nurses, obstetricians, an anesthesiologist. One of the specialists remains in serious condition. As does a pregnant woman - Lysak wrote.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported about three dead, 5 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kamianske.

