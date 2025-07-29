Already 22 injured from the Russian attack on Kamianske, 10 of them medics
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kamianske, 22 people were injured, including 10 medical workers. One of the medics and a pregnant woman are in serious condition.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kamianske increased to 22, including 10 medical workers, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
22 people were injured due to the night attack on Kamianske. Among them, 10 are medical workers: nurses, obstetricians, an anesthesiologist. One of the specialists remains in serious condition. As does a pregnant woman
Recall
Earlier, it was reported about three dead, 5 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kamianske.
Russian army killed 22 people, among the victims - a pregnant woman: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attack and pointed out the importance of Trump's statement29.07.25, 11:04 • 3348 views