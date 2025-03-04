Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Tuesday
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, cloudy weather is expected with no significant precipitation, and air temperature ranging from 0 to +10 degrees. The wind will be from the west at 7-12 m/s with gusts up to 15-20 m/s, and there may be ice on the roads in the east and northeast.
In Ukraine on Tuesday, March 4, cloudy weather is expected, with no significant precipitation anticipated. This is reported by UNN citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
The air temperature during the day will be +5 to +10 degrees, and in the east of the country, it will be 0 to 5° Celsius.
The wind will be predominantly from the west, 7-12 m/s, during the day in Ukraine, except for the south and Transcarpathia, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. In the northeastern and eastern parts of the country, there may be icy conditions on the roads.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy. The daytime temperature will be 7-9 degrees Celsius.
