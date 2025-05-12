Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Monday
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, on May 11, moderate rains are expected in most southern, central and eastern regions. In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible.
On Monday, May 11, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, moderate rains are expected in most southern, central and eastern regions, north-westerly, northerly wind, 5-10 m/s.
10-15° heat; in the south and east of the country at night 4-9° heat, in the afternoon 13-18°. In the highlands of the Carpathians ... light rain and sleet in the afternoon; temperature at night 0-5° below zero, in the afternoon 1-6° heat
In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 12-14° heat.
World Nurse Day, World Melanoma Day: what else is celebrated on May 1212.05.25, 06:30 • 510 views