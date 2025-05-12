$41.510.00
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 25483 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 51105 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 71632 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 89871 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 80144 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 103283 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 61252 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72264 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75852 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64803 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Monday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, on May 11, moderate rains are expected in most southern, central and eastern regions. In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible.

Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Monday

On Monday, May 11, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, moderate rains are expected in most southern, central and eastern regions, north-westerly, northerly wind, 5-10 m/s.

10-15° heat; in the south and east of the country at night 4-9° heat, in the afternoon 13-18°. In the highlands of the Carpathians ... light rain and sleet in the afternoon; temperature at night 0-5° below zero, in the afternoon 1-6° heat

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 12-14° heat.

World Nurse Day, World Melanoma Day: what else is celebrated on May 1212.05.25, 06:30 • 510 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
