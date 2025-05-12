Almost spring: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Monday

On Monday, May 11, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, moderate rains are expected in most southern, central and eastern regions, north-westerly, northerly wind, 5-10 m/s.

10-15° heat; in the south and east of the country at night 4-9° heat, in the afternoon 13-18°. In the highlands of the Carpathians ... light rain and sleet in the afternoon; temperature at night 0-5° below zero, in the afternoon 1-6° heat - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. The air temperature will be 12-14° heat.

