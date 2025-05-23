Almost a third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 141 combat clashes were recorded on the front, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught, inflicting significant losses.
Almost a third of the 141 battles over the past day at the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the operation in the Kursk direction continues, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 23, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.
Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 141 combat engagements were recorded over the past day
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 56 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,879 shellings, including 164 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved about three thousand kamikaze drones for destruction.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, four command posts and one ammunition storage warehouse of the enemy," the report said.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried eight times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Mala Shapkivka and towards Dovgenke.
In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and towards Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to wedge into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Novy Myr, Torske, Lypove and Ridkodub.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to go forward in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka and Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near Romanivka, Toretsk, Dachne and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Zvirove, Kotlyarivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Oleksiivka, Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynopol, Vilne Pole and towards Shevchenko and Novopol during the past day.
In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Vysokoe.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces twice went forward to the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novodanilivka.
Last day in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction. Over the past day, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping 23 guided aerial bombs, carried out 230 shellings, seven of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions of the invaders," the report said.