Almost a third of the battles are in one direction: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, 155 battles took place on the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy was also active in the Toretsk direction and the Kursk region.
155 battles took place on the front last day, almost a third - in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kursk region and in the Toretsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 20, showing a map of hostilities for March 19, writes UNN.
In general, 155 combat clashes were recorded over the past day
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 72 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 123 KABs, and involved 2,560 kamikaze drones for destruction. The enemy also carried out more than 6,000 artillery shellings, including 141 from rocket salvo fire systems.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four control points, two air defense systems, 10 missile troops and artillery, two electronic warfare stations and one more important target of the Russian invaders.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried in vain five times to advance in the area of Vovchansk and Dvorichna.
In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Yampolivka and in the directions of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna.
In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Minkivka and Novomarkove.
Last day in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 21 times near Krymske, Toretsk, Dachne and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 47 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Zvirlove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Valentynivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Serhiivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Pryvilne, Rozliv, Bulatske and Kostyantynopol.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Novopol.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the area of Stepove and in the direction of the settlements of Lobkove and Shcherbaky.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polis directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 attacks by the invaders last day, the enemy also launched 23 air strikes, using 28 KABs, and carried out 333 shellings, 12 of which were from MLRS," the statement said.
