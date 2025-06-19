Almost 90% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country - research

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 12180 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 31423 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 33208 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 42523 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 107867 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 59565 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 143181 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 201075 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93768 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129876 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 61397 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 129524 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 70400 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23182 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 57727 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 58167 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 70846 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 107879 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 129992 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 164913 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 12842 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 23484 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 172905 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 221400 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223169 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Almost 90% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country - research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

For the second year in a row, Ukraine ranks first in the world for the quality of fixed internet. As revealed by a recent study from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the absolute majority of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country.

Almost 90% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country - research

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine conducted a study on the quality of mobile communication and the Internet in Ukraine from the perspective of user evaluation. It turned out that the absolute majority of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country. UNN reports this, citing the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the study was implemented with the support of the UNDP and the government of Sweden.

We continue to build a digital state where communication is a basic need in every home and for every Ukrainian. For the second year in a row, Ukraine ranks first in the world for the quality of fixed internet. To track the current situation, we regularly monitor the quality of mobile communication

- wrote Fedorov.

According to the survey results:

  • 89% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication;
    • 91% are satisfied with mobile internet, 60% call it good or very good;
      • 96% of users are satisfied with home internet, 80% consider it excellent or good.

        Fedorov also added that mobile communication continues to cover the territory of Ukraine evenly, but challenges still remain. Especially in de-occupied areas and remote communities. However, even despite such obstacles, the majority of Ukrainians increasingly note positive changes in the country's digital infrastructure.

        Almost all of Iran has been left without the internet amid escalating conflict with Israel18.06.25, 20:05 • 3510 views

        Recall

        According to the Center for National Resistance, Russians are leaving residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without communication under the pretext of strengthening "security." In the TOT, particularly in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, there has been no stable mobile communication and internet for over a week.

        Google could pay a record fine of over 4 billion euros: EU court upholds charges of competition violation19.06.25, 18:12 • 844 views

        Liliia Naboka

        Liliia Naboka

        SocietyTechnologies
        Luhansk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Mikhail Fedorov
        Sweden
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9