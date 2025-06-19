Almost 90% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country - research

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine conducted a study on the quality of mobile communication and the Internet in Ukraine from the perspective of user evaluation. It turned out that the absolute majority of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication in the country. UNN reports this, citing the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, the study was implemented with the support of the UNDP and the government of Sweden.

We continue to build a digital state where communication is a basic need in every home and for every Ukrainian. For the second year in a row, Ukraine ranks first in the world for the quality of fixed internet. To track the current situation, we regularly monitor the quality of mobile communication - wrote Fedorov.

According to the survey results:

89% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the quality of mobile communication;

91% are satisfied with mobile internet, 60% call it good or very good;

96% of users are satisfied with home internet, 80% consider it excellent or good.

Fedorov also added that mobile communication continues to cover the territory of Ukraine evenly, but challenges still remain. Especially in de-occupied areas and remote communities. However, even despite such obstacles, the majority of Ukrainians increasingly note positive changes in the country's digital infrastructure.

