Almost 80% of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed in Pokrovsk - MBA

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, about 80% of critical infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling. 13 thousand people remain in the city, including 94 children. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Only yesterday there were two attacks. That's six CABs. At 10:30 they fired at the city center, unfortunately, we have four wounded - two from the first attack. And at 23:00 there were also three CABs, and there were also wounded. This is civilian infrastructure, as always, critical infrastructure, it is almost gone. It is almost 80% damaged or destroyed. The enemy is leaving us without electricity, water and gas. That is, let's say, they are preparing us for winter - Dobriak said.

He said that 13 thousand people remain in the city, including 94 children.

"A month and a half ago, there were 48,000 people and almost 5,900 children in the city. The evacuation continues," Dobryak added.

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, approximately one-fifth of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector.