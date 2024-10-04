ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Almost 80% of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed in Pokrovsk - MBA

Almost 80% of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed in Pokrovsk - MBA

About 80% of critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling. 13 thousand people remain in the city, including 94 children, and evacuation continues.

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, about 80% of critical infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling. 13 thousand people remain in the city, including 94 children. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Only yesterday there were two attacks. That's six CABs. At 10:30 they fired at the city center, unfortunately, we have four wounded - two from the first attack. And at 23:00 there were also three CABs, and there were also wounded. This is civilian infrastructure, as always, critical infrastructure, it is almost gone. It is almost 80% damaged or destroyed. The enemy is leaving us without electricity, water and gas. That is, let's say, they are preparing us for winter

- Dobriak said.

He said that 13 thousand people remain in the city, including 94 children.

"A month and a half ago, there were 48,000 people and almost 5,900 children in the city. The evacuation continues," Dobryak added.

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, approximately one-fifth of them took place in the Pokrovsk sector.

