Almost 250 combat engagements: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of November 9, 248 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 27 air strikes, dropping 81 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1423 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2681 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 132 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 23 times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Tykhe, Kamianka, Bologivka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Derylove, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the directions of the settlements of Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Korovyn Yar, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Siversk.

Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine

In the Kramatorsk direction, our warriors repelled two enemy offensive actions, in the area of Vasiukivka and in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 27 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 87 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Zelene, Dachensk, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the directions of Nove Shakhove, Sofiivka, Rivne, and Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 75 occupiers have been neutralized, 43 of whom are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian warriors destroyed three motorcycles, one UAV, two ground robotic systems, six units of automotive and two units of special equipment, and also hit three vehicles, two shelters for enemy personnel. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Orestopil, Stepove, Rybne, Zlahoda, Verbove, and in the direction of the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove. Pokrovske, Radisne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia came under air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 12 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vesele, Solodke, Zlahoda, and in the directions of Yablukove and Rivnopillia. Dobropillia was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, eight combat engagements have taken place - the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove in the direction of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, and Prymorske. The enemy launched air strikes on Lukianivske and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance.

"In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred," the General Staff summarized.

Recall

On November 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded 970 Russian occupiers. The total enemy losses in the war amounted to 1,151,070 people.

Estonian intelligence: weather change did not affect the course of the war – Russia is preparing new winter strikes in Ukraine