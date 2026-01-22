Almost 200 combat engagements took place on the front, the occupiers used 2862 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 196 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2862 kamikaze drones and carried out 2717 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 70 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 171 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2862 kamikaze drones and carried out 2717 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, there were three attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 58 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and towards Izbytske, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Myrny, Drobysheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne and Yampilivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, today there were seven enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today there were 20 combat engagements. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 62 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 192 occupiers were neutralized, 150 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 11 units of automotive equipment, 40 UAVs and a communication antenna. Our defenders also hit eight enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske and towards Nechaivka, two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 34 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and towards Zelene and Dobropillia, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Dnipro direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to improve its position.

