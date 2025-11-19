Almost 200 combat engagements took place at the front on November 19 – General Staff

$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 25433 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 24651 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34763 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 20953 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15913 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15863 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16573 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22151 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18887 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 30649 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34563 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 7228 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23737 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiersNovember 19, 02:27 PM • 13957 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 34765 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 23783 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 34598 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 45494 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 45334 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Israel
Great Britain
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 36374 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34807 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35855 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52712 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44856 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-101
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Almost 200 combat engagements took place at the front on November 19 – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

On November 19, Ukrainian troops repelled almost 200 attacks. The enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and used over 2,200 kamikaze drones.

Almost 200 combat engagements took place at the front on November 19 – General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled almost two hundred attacks during the day, holding back Russian attempts to break through defenses in most directions. According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 2 missile and 35 air strikes, used 52 missiles, 86 guided aerial bombs, over 2,200 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 3,000 shellings. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

In the north, particularly in the Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes, used eight guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions over 140 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 11 assaults were recorded in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. Some battles are ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks were stopped in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Novoosinove and Shyikivka.

140 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff19.11.25, 17:24 • 1856 views

The most intense battles continue in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Near Lyman, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks, trying to hold positions near Nadiia, Karpivka, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Pokrovsk direction – 55 attempts to break through. According to preliminary data, 60 occupiers were eliminated here. 32 drones, five vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, Oleksandrivka, and Orikhiv directions, all enemy offensives were also stopped. Some battles are ongoing as of the evening.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

occupiers lost 850 people and 57 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine19.11.25, 07:40 • 2976 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine