Almost 200 combat engagements took place at the front on November 19 – General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled almost two hundred attacks during the day, holding back Russian attempts to break through defenses in most directions. According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 2 missile and 35 air strikes, used 52 missiles, 86 guided aerial bombs, over 2,200 kamikaze drones, and carried out almost 3,000 shellings. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

In the north, particularly in the Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes, used eight guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions over 140 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 11 assaults were recorded in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamyanka, and Kutkivka. Some battles are ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks were stopped in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Novoosinove and Shyikivka.

140 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The most intense battles continue in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. Near Lyman, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks, trying to hold positions near Nadiia, Karpivka, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Pokrovsk direction – 55 attempts to break through. According to preliminary data, 60 occupiers were eliminated here. 32 drones, five vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, Oleksandrivka, and Orikhiv directions, all enemy offensives were also stopped. Some battles are ongoing as of the evening.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

occupiers lost 850 people and 57 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine