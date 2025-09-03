$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 21445 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 19191 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 19747 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 38221 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22073 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23670 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22303 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24269 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 45426 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Almost 150 combat engagements, over 2000 kamikaze drones: General Staff reported on the front situation on September 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On September 3, 147 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the occupiers launched 4 missile and 51 air strikes, used 28 missiles, and dropped 80 guided aerial bombs. Russians used 2069 kamikaze drones and carried out 3574 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

Almost 150 combat engagements, over 2000 kamikaze drones: General Staff reported on the front situation on September 3

Since the beginning of September 3, 147 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers launched 4 missile and 51 air strikes, used 28 missiles, and dropped 80 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 2069 kamikaze drones and carried out 3574 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 243 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Kutkivka, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five offensive actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk, Petropavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 34 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Drobycheve, Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka, Vyyimka.

Putin "in no way shows his desire to end this war" - Yermak on the results of the conversation with Witkoff30.08.25, 00:37 • 3393 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance towards the settlements of Pazeno and Stupochky. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and towards Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 49 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Zapovitne, Zatyshok, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, and in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 131 occupiers, 84 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, three motorcycles, three units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, a cannon, 68 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, and a motorcycle, a cannon, and six shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

- the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Antonivka.

"In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes," the General Staff added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the main task is to force Russia to stop the war and killings. He emphasized that sanctions are working, and pressure on the Russian Federation must continue.

Putin stated that Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv in 2022 due to persistent appeals from Western European leaders03.09.25, 18:00 • 3052 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine