All disconnected consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions have been reconnected to power supply

All consumers who were de-energized as a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia have been reconnected. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He reminded that the enemy deprived more than 73,000 subscribers of electricity.

Thank you to the energy workers for bringing back light and hope - Fedorov wrote.

Meanwhile, all consumers who remained without electricity due to bad weather in Odesa region have been reconnected to power supply. As reported by the head of the OVA, Oleh Kiper, energy workers restored power to 56.6 thousand households in 174 settlements of the region.

"Currently, there are no mass outages. Specialists are working on individual pinpoint requests," Kiper said.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits in the city, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply.

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, interruptions in electricity supply were recorded, as of the beginning of the week, 27 settlements remained without electricity.

