Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 10, over 290 people without gas

Due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has increased to 10. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ten injured already: the number of people affected by the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. The condition of most of the injured allows for outpatient treatment - Fedorov wrote.

He noted that two people - a 60-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman - are still being examined by doctors.

He also added that more than 290 people were left without gas supply as a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

The enemy shelling damaged gas pipelines, and gas was also cut off from the high-rise building that suffered the most from the attack - Fedorov wrote.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

As a result of the attack, one person died, and there are injured. Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl.